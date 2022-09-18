Falcons pip Baby Elephants in Brakpan Shield thriller
Premium 18 September 2022
EP’s hopes of reaching the SA Rugby Under-21 Shield playoffs were dealt a blow when they slumped to a last-minute 37-36 defeat against the Falcons in Brakpan on Saturday.
The Elephants held a narrow lead going into the final minutes, but the never-say-die Falcons landed a late killer blow to extinguish EP’s hopes at the Bosman Stadium...
Falcons pip Baby Elephants in Brakpan Shield thriller
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
EP’s hopes of reaching the SA Rugby Under-21 Shield playoffs were dealt a blow when they slumped to a last-minute 37-36 defeat against the Falcons in Brakpan on Saturday.
The Elephants held a narrow lead going into the final minutes, but the never-say-die Falcons landed a late killer blow to extinguish EP’s hopes at the Bosman Stadium...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer