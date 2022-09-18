×

Falcons pip Baby Elephants in Brakpan Shield thriller

18 September 2022
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer

EP’s hopes of reaching the SA Rugby Under-21 Shield playoffs were dealt a blow when they slumped to a last-minute 37-36 defeat against the Falcons in Brakpan on Saturday.

The Elephants held a narrow lead going into the final minutes, but the never-say-die Falcons landed a late killer blow to extinguish EP’s hopes at the Bosman Stadium...

