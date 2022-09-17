×

Rugby

SA Rugby dismiss ‘unsubstantiated’ allegations of drug abuse in Springbok camp

17 September 2022
Mahlatse Mphahlele
Sports reporter
Springbok players during the Rugby Championship match against Australia at Allianz Stadium in Sydney on September 3, 2022.
Springbok players during the Rugby Championship match against Australia at Allianz Stadium in Sydney on September 3, 2022.
Image: SAEED KHAN/AFP /AFP via Getty Images

SA Rugby has dismissed allegations of drug abuse in the Springbok camp as “unsubstantiated” and a deliberate attempt to sabotage the team’s preparations for the Rugby Championship match against Argentina in Buenos Aires on Saturday night.

“SA Rugby is aware that unsubstantiated allegations of failed tests for recreational drugs by Springbok players are circulating among members of the media,” begins the SA Rugby statement.

As their statement released on Saturday early evening continued, SA Rugby emphasised that they do not conduct drug testing of players and they have not received any reports from the SA Institute for Drug Free Sport (SAIDS).

“Disappointingly, these allegations have already appeared online despite the absence of any evidence to support them.

“SA Rugby has consistently advised all enquiring media that no such reports have been received by SA Rugby or any player from the only authority permitted to perform such tests, the SA Institute for Drug Free Sport. SA Rugby does not conduct its own tests.

“Despite the absence of any such reports, players and management in Argentina have been contacted to 'tell their story', distracting and destabilising the entire camp in the build-up to today’s Test against Argentina in Buenos Aires.

“SA Rugby wishes to repeat that it has no evidence of any adverse analytical findings for any kind of drug — be it performance enhancing or recreational — by Springbok players and regards the publication or the threat to publish such allegations as a deliberate attempt to sabotage the team’s preparations.”

