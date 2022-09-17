Boks must handle hostile environment, says Nienaber
SA preparing for a serious challenge from fired-up Argentina outfit
Premium 17 September 2022
The Springboks must handle a hostile environment in Buenos Aires on Saturday if they want to subdue a fired-up Argentina who have targeted a win on home soil, SA rugby coach Jacques Nienaber says (kickoff 9.10pm SA time).
Both teams have everything to play for and know that winning is the only option if they want to keep their hopes of Rugby Championship glory alive ..
