Bulls
STARTERS (15-1): Wandisile Simelane (Betway Centurion), Cornal Hendricks (Northam Rhinos), Lionel Mapoe (Pretoria), David Kriel (Tuine), S’bu Nkosi (Harlequin), Chris Smith (Harlequins), Embrose Papier (UP Tuks); Mihlali Mosi (Pretoria), Ruan Vermaak (Harlequins), Marcell Coetzee (CAPT, ABE Midas Naka Bulle), Ruan Nortje (ABE Midas Naka Bulle), Walt Steenkamp (Betway Centurion), Mornay Smith (Betway Centurion), Johan Grobbelaar (UP Tuks), Gerhard Steenekamp (ABE Midas Naka Bulle).
IMPACT (16-23): Jan-Hendrik Wessels (Pretoria), Dylan Smith (Tuine), Francois Klopper (UP Tuks), Janko Swanepoel (Pretoria), Marco van Staden (ABE Midas Naka Bulle); Zak Burger (Tuine), Morne Steyn (Tuine), Stedman Gans (Northam Rhinos).
Bok winger Sbu Nkosi to make Bulls debut against Lions
Sports reporter
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
Springbok winger Sbu Nkosi, Wandisile Simelane and Mihlali Mosi will make their debuts for the Bulls during the United Rugby Championship (URC) opener against the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday afternoon.
Bulls coach Jake White included Nkosi, Simelane and Mosi in his strong starting XV while Marco van Staden will make his first appearance of the tournament for this short trip to Johannesburg.
No8 Mihlali Mosi is the face in the forwards pack and will scrum down alongside captain Marcell Coetzee and Ruan Vermaak to complete the starting loose trio.
All the hard work the Bulls have put in over their six-week preseason period will be put to the test against a strong and determined Lions side in their own back yard.
