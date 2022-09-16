Argentina make seven changes in line-up to take on Springboks

Among the backs, De la Fuente has recovered from a hamstring pull while Gonzalo Bertranou replaces Tomas Cubelli at scrumhalf.

Cheika said on Thursday he was confident his side had put the heavy loss against New Zealand behind them and were up for the challenge of taking on the world champions in Avellaneda, where the game has been moved after the field at the original venue in Buenos Aires was declared unfit.

“When we got back to work at the start of the week, everyone had a good attitude, positive and we have concentrated on the strategy for the game,” the coach said.

“It will be important to impose our way of playing. SA are a lot different to play against than Australia and New Zealand. It will be a different dynamic.”

Like all four teams in the southern hemisphere championship, Argentina won two and lost two of their first four games and are in the running for a first ever-title.

“It is up to us to keep the Rugby Championship open and alive,” Cheika said.

Argentina: 15-Juan Cruz Mallia, 14-Emiliano Boffelli, 13-Jeronimo de la Fuente, 12-Matias Orlando, 11-Lucio Cinti, 10-Santiago Carreras, 9-Gonzalo Bertranou, 8-Pablo Matera, 7-Marcos Kremer, 6-Juan Martin Gonzalez, 5-Tomas Lavanini, 4-Matias Alemanno, 3-Eduardo Bello, 2-Julian Montoya (captain), 1-Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro. Replacements: 16-Agustin Creevy, 17-Thomas Gallo, 18-Joel Sclavi, 19-Guido Petti, 20-Rodrigo Bruni, 21-Tomas Cubelli, 22-Benjamin Urdapilleta, 23-Matias Moroni.