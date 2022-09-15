Bulls replace Italy A in the Toyota Challenge

The Bulls are set to replace Italy A in the 2022 Toyota Challenge edition scheduled for later this month in Bloemfontein.

This after Italy A pulled out of the competition that has a R1m first prize.

While the organisers of the tournament did not divulge the unforeseen circumstances that led to the Italians pulling out, they said the Bulls were ready and eager to take up the challenge.

The Pretoria-based outfit will join the Cheetahs, Emerging Ireland and US National A in the tournament.

The Bulls will face the Cheetahs in the opening match on Friday, September 30 (4.15pm).