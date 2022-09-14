Boks must lift intensity levels against Argentina, says Marx
Premium 14 September 2022
SA must lift their intensity levels when they face a passionate and physical Argentina team in a pivotal Rugby Championship clash in Buenos Aires on Saturday, Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx says.
A logjam at the top of the points standings means the Boks will probably have to win back-to-back matches on consecutive weekends against Argentina if they want to lift the title...
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
