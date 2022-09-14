Boks facing two finals against Argentina, says Davids
Premium 14 September 2022
It will be like playing finals on consecutive weekends when the Springboks collide with Argentina in pivotal matches in Buenos Aires and Durban, SA assistant coach Deon Davids said.
With the race for the Rugby Championship title finely balanced, the Boks are under pressure to earn maximum points at the Avellaneda Stadium on Saturday and again at King’s Park the following weekend...
Boks facing two finals against Argentina, says Davids
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
It will be like playing finals on consecutive weekends when the Springboks collide with Argentina in pivotal matches in Buenos Aires and Durban, SA assistant coach Deon Davids said.
With the race for the Rugby Championship title finely balanced, the Boks are under pressure to earn maximum points at the Avellaneda Stadium on Saturday and again at King’s Park the following weekend...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer