Kolisi and Willemse were arguably the best two players on the pitch in SA's victory over Australia earlier this month, and they will be hoping to fire the Boks to victory in Argentina in their quest to win the Rugby Championship title.
The Boks take on Argentina in Buenos Aires on Saturday, September 17, before hosting them at Kings Park in Durban on September 24.
Going into the last two rounds, New Zealand sit top of the standings with 10 points while Australia, SA and Argentina are on nine each, which means any of the four countries can still win the Rugby Championship.
“The thing is everybody wants consistency. We want to stay near the top the whole time but it's hard,” Kolisi said of the task ahead. “Some teams perform one week and some teams don't perform. That's what I think all the nations are looking for, that consistency every week.
“You can see now what's happening — every single team is standing up and I think it's brilliant for rugby because you never know which team is going to win on the day.”
WATCH | Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is all the rage in Argentina
Digital Editor
Image: Supplied to Arena Holdings
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi drew a massive crowd when he attended an event in Argentina recently, proving his status as one of the most popular rugby players on the planet.
Kolisi and Bok fellow Bok star Damian Willemse were greeted with cheers and Argentinian festivities at the San Isidro Sports Club.
In a clip of the moment, Kolisi can be seen walking along packed grandstands, encouraging fans to keep up the tempo and thanking them for their support.
Kolisi and Willemse were arguably the best two players on the pitch in SA's victory over Australia earlier this month, and they will be hoping to fire the Boks to victory in Argentina in their quest to win the Rugby Championship title.
The Boks take on Argentina in Buenos Aires on Saturday, September 17, before hosting them at Kings Park in Durban on September 24.
Going into the last two rounds, New Zealand sit top of the standings with 10 points while Australia, SA and Argentina are on nine each, which means any of the four countries can still win the Rugby Championship.
“The thing is everybody wants consistency. We want to stay near the top the whole time but it's hard,” Kolisi said of the task ahead. “Some teams perform one week and some teams don't perform. That's what I think all the nations are looking for, that consistency every week.
“You can see now what's happening — every single team is standing up and I think it's brilliant for rugby because you never know which team is going to win on the day.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer