VWs dominate in Daniel Pienaar Rally

Neels Vosloo and his navigator Rikus Fourie claimed their second rally win of the season in the Daniel Pienaar Technical High School Rally on Saturday.
They finished just 39 seconds ahead of Nick Davidson and Ashley Bezuidenhout in second and Johan and Juane Viljoen in third, making it a full podium of VW Polo 250 cars.
The event took place in near-perfect conditions on the outskirts of Kariega with the four stages being a mix of high-speed dirt sections and twisty technical sections around the pans at Jachtvlakte before finishing with two stages around the school grounds at Daniel Pienaar Technical High School.
A large crowd of enthusiastic spectators lined the roads on the school grounds to get up close to the high-speed action as well as meet their heroes.
After setting the quickest times in the first three stages, Vosloo and Fourie were able to back off a little and fend off the challenge of Davidson and Bezuidenhout, who came out flying after a strategic tyre change to claim the next three stage wins.
Clyde Challenor and Grayham Bishop had shown good pace in the early stages but their challenge was impeded after they damaged a side shaft in stage four.
Deon Kretzmann and Jason Schreider also ran into difficulties in this fast stage, suffering a broken ball joint leading to them having to withdraw from the final two stages.
The class results were:
S1 Class: 1 Riane Rautenbach and Mark Irvine VW Polo 250; 2 De Villiers Wessels and Martin Kleingeld VW Golf A1.
S2 Class: 1 Neels Vosloo and Ashley Bezuidenhout VW Polo 250; 2 Nick Davidson and Ashley Bezuidenhout VW Polo 250; 3 Juan van Rooyen and Scott Woods VW Polo 250.
S3 Class: 1 Johan and Juane Viljoen VW Polo 250; 2 Clyde Challenor and Grayham Bishop VW Polo 240; 3 Oliver De Man and Ingrid Jeacocks Toyota Conquest.
S5 Class: 1 Clint Koekemoer and Francois Anker VW Polo 250 1.2TSI; 2 Deon Kretmann and Jason Schreiber VW Polo 250 1.2 TSI.
With five rounds of the championship having been completed, it is still wide open as to who will be crowned the 2022 champions.
Oliver de Man and Ingrid Jeacocks, with 89 points, have a one-point lead over Fritz and Elmarie Myburgh as well as Clint Koekemoer, who are in joint second place.
Herman Bernhardt and JP Smit are on 82 points and Devilliers Wessels on 81 points.
