Progress reveal recipe for success in EPRU Grand Challenge
Coach of Kariega champions credits having good systems in place and giving youngsters a chance
Premium 12 September 2022
A vital ingredient in Progress’s unrivalled recipe for success in club rugby in recent times is having good systems in place and not being afraid to give young players an opportunity, coach Elroy Ligman says.
The seemingly invincible Progress team were crowned EPRU Grand Challenge champions in Despatch on Saturday when they beat the NMU Madibaz 23-15 in an enthralling final...
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
