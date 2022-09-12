Mind over matter says All Blacks legend

Former All Blacks flyhalf Dan Carter has revealed that sufficient mental strength was something that he missed throughout his career.
The 40-year-old was in Cape Town for the Rugby World Cup Sevens and took a break to visit Cape community schools to encourage local youth about the power of resilience and mental fortitude.
Having retired from professional rugby in 2021 after 112 appearances for NZ, Carter believes he could have done some things differently.
He singled out his mental strength after surviving numerous injury scares.
“I thought about this probably halfway through my career, to be honest after everything happened, I wouldn't change anything in the entire career but some of the things that happened, the setbacks from injuries, what I have learnt from them — made me who I am today,” Carter said.
“Something I realised late that I should've done a long time ago — was to work on my mental strength. Everything you do as a person, as a player has to be mentally involved.”
At 28, Carter thought that the 2011 World Cup on home soil would be the last opportunity to win the elusive Webb Ellis Cup.
And he was well on track but then injury struck — he ruptured his groin during a routine kicking practice and was ruled out.
After the 2011 disappointment, he called on his mental fortitude to get him through to the 2015 campaign where he went on to become a key member of the World Cup winning team.
He believes players have to look after themselves and work on the mental side of their career.
“I spend so much time in the gym, on the field, at practice, kicking and working on my mental strength to empower and equip my brain — it's something every player should do and be aware of.”
Making his All Blacks debut at the age of 21 in Hamilton against Wales, Carter is the highest point-scorer in Test match history with 1,598 points.
A large majority of his career — mainly in the NZ set-up, was under the wing of then head coach Steve Hansen, with the pair going on to win two rugby World Cups together.
He defended embattled All Blacks coach Ian Foster calling for support for the former Chiefs mentor.
Foster was the All Blacks assistant coach in the 2015 Rugby World Cup.
“We haven't had the most successful year in the All Blacks and everyone knows that — we used to be on top, but things have changed.
“That means there's a lot of competition from all the countries.
“There have also been changes in the coaching group in the All Blacks and it's really hard to comment while on the outside, but Ian Foster is a fantastic coach — I was coached by him at the end of my career and he was brilliant.
“What jumps out for me is how the players stood up for him because they believe he is the right person for the job.”
HeraldLIVE
Mind over matter says All Blacks legend
HeraldLIVE
