Boks ready for scrum battle against Argentina, says Nche
SA face must-win game in tight race for Rugby Championship title
Premium 12 September 2022
A titanic battle for scrum dominance is expected when the Springboks pack down against Argentina in Buenos Aires on Saturday, SA prop Ox Nche says.
With the race for the Rugby Championship title finely balanced, this is a must-win game for the Boks at Estadio José Amalfitani...
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
A titanic battle for scrum dominance is expected when the Springboks pack down against Argentina in Buenos Aires on Saturday, SA prop Ox Nche says.
With the race for the Rugby Championship title finely balanced, this is a must-win game for the Boks at Estadio José Amalfitani...
