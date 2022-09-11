The home team continued to pile on the pressure and two minutes into the second half Roos completed her hat-trick. The crowd vacated their seats when she set off for the try line for a fourth time.
Mathrin Simmers broke the sequence when she scored SA's fifth try.
“It feels great,” said a relieved team captain Sizo Solontsi.
“It feels amazing.
“We are happy as a team with this game and it shows how great we can be if we just implement the game plan and everything the coaches are telling us to do.
“It was a tough gap so kudos to our coaches for allowing us to feel what we were feeling after the Japan loss and obviously pick ourselves up as a team. So, what we did was stick together, talk about it, talk about what went wrong and how we could fix that and focus more on what we can do great.”
Despite the win the highest they can finish is 13th.
SA women finally blossom with first World Cup Sevens win over Colombia
Four-try hero Roos lights up Cape Town Stadium
Image: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images
Nadine Roos ran in four tries as the SA women's team won their first match at the World Cup Sevens 27-0 against Colombia at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.
They had gone down to France on Friday and Japan on Saturday morning but they had the crowd in raptures when they easily defeated the South Americans on Saturday afternoon in their Challenge Cup match.
Roos proved a thorn in Colombia's side from the outset as she scythed through a gap just outside the 22 to run in the first try of the match.
She continued to dazzle, leaving defenders in her wake and soon added a second but this time Eloise Webb failed to add the conversion.
The home team continued to pile on the pressure and two minutes into the second half Roos completed her hat-trick. The crowd vacated their seats when she set off for the try line for a fourth time.
Mathrin Simmers broke the sequence when she scored SA's fifth try.
“It feels great,” said a relieved team captain Sizo Solontsi.
“It feels amazing.
“We are happy as a team with this game and it shows how great we can be if we just implement the game plan and everything the coaches are telling us to do.
“It was a tough gap so kudos to our coaches for allowing us to feel what we were feeling after the Japan loss and obviously pick ourselves up as a team. So, what we did was stick together, talk about it, talk about what went wrong and how we could fix that and focus more on what we can do great.”
Despite the win the highest they can finish is 13th.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer