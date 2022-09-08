Capacity crowd expected at EPRU Grand Challenge final
Possibility of sudden death decider adding to excitement in build-up to big game
Premium 08 September 2022
The nerve-racking prospect of sudden death in extra time could face Progress and the NMU Madibaz if the scores are tied at the end of normal time in Saturday’s showpiece EPRU Grand Challenge final.
Officials have ruled that if there is extra time the game will be stopped when there is a winner in what promises to be a tense battle at the WJ De Wet Stadium in Despatch (kickoff 3.30pm)...
Capacity crowd expected at EPRU Grand Challenge final
Possibility of sudden death decider adding to excitement in build-up to big game
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
The nerve-racking prospect of sudden death in extra time could face Progress and the NMU Madibaz if the scores are tied at the end of normal time in Saturday’s showpiece EPRU Grand Challenge final.
Officials have ruled that if there is extra time the game will be stopped when there is a winner in what promises to be a tense battle at the WJ De Wet Stadium in Despatch (kickoff 3.30pm)...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer