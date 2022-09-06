Playing at home will motivate Blitzboks, says Du Plessis
SA kick off Rugby World Cup Sevens quest in Cape Town on Friday
Premium 06 September 2022
Playing on home soil will provide extra motivation for the Blitzboks when they kick off their quest for Rugby World Cup Sevens glory in Cape Town on Friday, Bok flyer Muller du Plessis says.
Minnows Germany and Chile square off in an early game at 11.29am for the right to face home favourites SA in Friday’s late clash at 7.03pm...
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
