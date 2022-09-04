Baby Elephants stumble to heavy defeat against Griffons
Premium 04 September 2022
EP suffered their first loss of the season when they crashed to a heavy 65-15 defeat against the Griffons in a SA Rugby U-21 Shield rugby clash in Welkom on Saturday.
It was a commanding victory for the powerful Griffons side who have emerged as one of the early favourites to lift the trophy after winning their opening two games...
Baby Elephants stumble to heavy defeat against Griffons
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
