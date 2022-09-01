Undaunted Boks won’t Faf around in Sydney cauldron
Nyakane says players unfazed by Adelaide controversy, focused on winning key battles
Premium
By George Byron - 01 September 2022
If Australia resort to gamesmanship in Saturday’s crunch Rugby Championship showdown in Sydney, the Springboks will keep their cool and focus on winning the next big battle, prop Trevor Nyakane said.
Bok supporters believe their team got the short end of the stick after a decision to yellow-card scrumhalf Faf de Klerk for brushing his fingers in the face of opposite number Nic White during the Adelaide Test last week...
Undaunted Boks won’t Faf around in Sydney cauldron
Nyakane says players unfazed by Adelaide controversy, focused on winning key battles
If Australia resort to gamesmanship in Saturday’s crunch Rugby Championship showdown in Sydney, the Springboks will keep their cool and focus on winning the next big battle, prop Trevor Nyakane said.
Bok supporters believe their team got the short end of the stick after a decision to yellow-card scrumhalf Faf de Klerk for brushing his fingers in the face of opposite number Nic White during the Adelaide Test last week...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer