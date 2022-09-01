×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Undaunted Boks won’t Faf around in Sydney cauldron

Nyakane says players unfazed by Adelaide controversy, focused on winning key battles

Premium
By George Byron - 01 September 2022

If Australia resort to gamesmanship in Saturday’s crunch Rugby Championship showdown in Sydney, the Springboks will keep their cool and focus on winning the next big battle, prop Trevor Nyakane said.

Bok supporters believe their team got the short end of the stick after a decision to yellow-card scrumhalf Faf de Klerk for brushing his fingers in the face of opposite number Nic White during the Adelaide Test last week...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Style and fashion from the 2022 South African Music Awards' red carpet
JUDGEMENT: Singing 'shoot the Boer' not hate speech, declares Equality Court

Most Read