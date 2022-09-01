Grey to host Sharks and Stormers in practice match
Grey High will host the Stormers and Sharks for a practice match on the Kolisi Field scheduled for next Friday at 2pm.
Both teams will feel a connection to the school through Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, who started his career with Western Province and the Stormers before making the move to the Sharks in 2021. ..
