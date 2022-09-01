×

Rugby

Boks must be clinical in Oz red zone, says Kriel

Premium
01 September 2022
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer

Deadly finishing in the red zone is essential for the wobbling Springboks if they want to topple the Wallabies in Sydney on Saturday, centre Jessie Kriel says.

Reeling after consecutive defeats against the All Blacks and Wallabies, the Boks are desperate to get back on the winning track in the Rugby Championship at the Allianz Stadium...

