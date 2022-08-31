EPRU Grand Challenge club final postponed
Madibaz and Progress get a week’s grace because of players’ Elephants U21 commitments
EP Rugby bosses have decided to postpone Saturday’s EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby final between Progress and the NMU Madibaz until Saturday next week.
The decision was made after cup finalists the NMU Madibaz requested the final not be played this weekend because six of their players would be on duty for the EP Elephants Under-19 team...
EPRU Grand Challenge club final postponed
Madibaz and Progress get a week’s grace because of players’ Elephants U21 commitments
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
EP Rugby bosses have decided to postpone Saturday’s EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby final between Progress and the NMU Madibaz until Saturday next week.
The decision was made after cup finalists the NMU Madibaz requested the final not be played this weekend because six of their players would be on duty for the EP Elephants Under-19 team...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer