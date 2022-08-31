Boks must start at full throttle in Sydney — Nienaber
New-look side to be fielded, with chance for teen prodigy Canan Moodie to make his mark
Tough questions have been raised in the Springbok camp about the alarming lack of intensity they displayed at the start of their Test against the Wallabies in Adelaide, coach Jacques Nienaber said.
A concerned Nienaber wants the Bok engine to be at full throttle from the opening whistle in Saturday’s return clash in Sydney (kickoff 11.25am SA time)...
Boks must start at full throttle in Sydney — Nienaber
New-look side to be fielded, with chance for teen prodigy Canan Moodie to make his mark
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
Tough questions have been raised in the Springbok camp about the alarming lack of intensity they displayed at the start of their Test against the Wallabies in Adelaide, coach Jacques Nienaber said.
A concerned Nienaber wants the Bok engine to be at full throttle from the opening whistle in Saturday’s return clash in Sydney (kickoff 11.25am SA time)...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer