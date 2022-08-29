×

Rugby

WATCH | SA has the best memes in response to Faf’s ‘hot klap’ as fans mock Nic White at airport

29 August 2022
Kyle Zeeman
Digital Editor
Referee Paul Williams talks to Faf de Klerk of the Springboks during the Rugby Championship match against the Australian Wallabies.
Referee Paul Williams talks to Faf de Klerk of the Springboks during the Rugby Championship match against the Australian Wallabies.
Image: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

The Springboks may have lost their Rugby Championship clash with Australia on Saturday, but Faf de Klerk was certainly a winner in his “bout” against Nic White, and on social media.

SA lost 25-17 to their rivals at the Adelaide Oval, where New Zealand referee Paul Williams grabbed headlines for his handling of the game.

One of his most controversial decisions was a yellow card to De Klerk for slightly brushing his fingers in White's face while trying to slap the ball.

The move gave Australia momentum, and contributed to the Boks losing their second game on the trot.

They will now have to prepare for a rematch in Sydney, with fans hoping they can improve their form.

While many were angered by the yellow card decision, a group of South Africans who apparently bumped into White at an airport after the game were “relieved” he was alive.

In a video of the incident, the group can be heard clapping and celebrating at the sight of White, with one person saying “thank goodness you're alive” and “look at you”.

Another can be heard saying: “I thought you were in the ICU, my bro.”

Social media was also flooded with hilarious reactions to De Klerk's “hot klap”.

