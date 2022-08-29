Fans give Progress vital X-factor in EPRU Grand Challenge
Kariega side to face Madibaz after 37-19 win over Jeffreys Bay
Fanatical support from their loyal fans has provided EPRU Grand Challenge finalists Progress with the X-factor needed to keep winning matches, president Kosie Basson says.
Progress marched into Saturday’s final against the Madibaz with a convincing 37-19 win over Jeffreys Bay at a packed Central Field in Kariega...
Fans give Progress vital X-factor in EPRU Grand Challenge
Kariega side to face Madibaz after 37-19 win over Jeffreys Bay
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
Fanatical support from their loyal fans has provided EPRU Grand Challenge finalists Progress with the X-factor needed to keep winning matches, president Kosie Basson says.
Progress marched into Saturday’s final against the Madibaz with a convincing 37-19 win over Jeffreys Bay at a packed Central Field in Kariega...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer