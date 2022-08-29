Australia claimed their maiden men's rugby sevens world championship on Sunday by clinching bronze in the series finale in Los Angeles.
Australia's men claim first sevens world title in Los Angeles
Image: TWITTER / WorldRugby7s
Australia claimed their maiden men's rugby sevens world championship on Sunday by clinching bronze in the series finale in Los Angeles.
A 21-7 defeat of Samoa saw Australia seal top spot in the standings after defending champions SA failed to reach the quarterfinals at Dignity Health Sports Park.
Australia finished with 126 points, two ahead of SA in second position and four ahead of Fiji in third.
New Zealand beat Fiji 28-21 to take gold in a pulsating Los Angeles final, thanks to a late try from Moses Leo, converted by Kurt Baker.
Australia also wrapped up the women's world championship in May.
“It's been a pretty amazing run,” said men's coach John Manenti.
“It's very special and certainly nice to have the double.”
In one of the most closely contested Series title races in the history of the competition, which began in 1999-2000, SA were leading the standings going into the ninth and final event having got off to a flying start by winning the first four rounds of the series.
However, the Blitzboks' failure to qualify for the knockout in LA opened the door for one of Australia, Argentina or Fiji to overtake them and claim the title.
SA will be looking to bounce back on home turf when they host Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022, which takes place in Cape Town from 9-11 September.
The win was a redemption of sorts for Australia's men, who missed out on a Commonwealth Games medal at Birmingham and also disappointed at last year's Tokyo Olympics, where they crashed out of the quarterfinals.
The squad's culture also came under scrutiny after several players were reprimanded for damaging their rooms at the Olympic athletes' village and for drunken behaviour on their flight home from Tokyo.
Governing body Rugby Australia slashed the squad's funding after the Olympic failure and required coaches to reapply for their jobs.
A job switch between former men's coach Tim Walsh, now in charge of the women's team, and former women's coach Manenti has worked wonders for both squads, however.
Under Walsh, Australia's women took gold at Birmingham, beating Fiji in the final.
Australia's men won only one of the world series' nine events compared to SA's four but Manenti's side were consistent throughout, reaching the podium six times. — Reuters
