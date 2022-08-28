Progress set for epic battle against Madibaz in EPRU final
Students hold on for win against experienced Harelquins side
The scene is set for a monumental battle when defending champions Progress face a young NMU Madibaz side in the showpiece EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby final on Saturday.
The finalists had to negotiate challenging semifinals in Kariega and Gqeberha to earn the right to play in the biggest game on the EP club rugby calendar...
Progress set for epic battle against Madibaz in EPRU final
Students hold on for win against experienced Harelquins side
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
The scene is set for a monumental battle when defending champions Progress face a young NMU Madibaz side in the showpiece EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby final on Saturday.
The finalists had to negotiate challenging semifinals in Kariega and Gqeberha to earn the right to play in the biggest game on the EP club rugby calendar...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer