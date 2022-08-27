Disjointed Springboks suffer another defeat at the hands of the Wallabies in Australia

The Springboks’ first Test win over the Wallabies in Australia since 2013 will have to wait.

The Wallabies produced an impressive team performance in their Rugby Championship match at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday morning to overcome the Springboks 25-17.

This win, that has refreshed their chances in the competition, was secured through notable performances from players like Fraser McReight, Noah Lolesio, Marika Koroibete and Nic White.

For the Springboks, it was a disjointed performance for captain Siya Kolisi and his men as they had only three points on the scoreboard before two tries by Kwagga Smith in the dying minutes.