Rugby

Stormers will play URC match against Dragons in Gqeberha

Premium
26 August 2022
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer

International franchise rugby will return to Gqeberha when the Stormers face Welsh team the Dragons at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on December 3.

Since the demise of the Southern Kings, rugby in the Eastern Cape has been in the wilderness and a big crowd is expected to attend this United Rugby Championship showdown...

