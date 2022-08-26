Dweba gets chance to prove Bok doubters wrong
Dweba gets chance to prove Bok doubters wrong
Nienaber keeps faith in under-pressure hooker for Wallabies showdown
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
Under-fire Springbok hooker Joseph Dweba has been given a golden opportunity prove his doubters wrong when he starts ahead of the in-form Malcolm Marx against the Wallabies in Adelaide on Saturday.
How Dweba fares in this Castle Lager Rugby Championship Test will be a fascinating sub plot in what promises to be an engrossing Test...
