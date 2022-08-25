×

Rugby

Progress, Harlequins favourites in EPRU club rugby semis

Jeffreys Bay and NMU Madibaz planning upsets in last-four showdowns

25 August 2022
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer

Powerhouse teams Progress and Harlequins are hot favourites to set up a rematch of the Eastern Cape Super 14 final when they play crunch EPRU Grand Challenge semifinals on Saturday.

Standing in their way are Jeffreys Bay and NMU Madibaz who are planning to upset the formbook in what promise to be action-packed last-four showdowns...

