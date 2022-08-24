Beale and Foley raise Wallabies' spirits ahead of Boks Test

The return of veteran backs Kurtley Beale and Bernard Foley has raised Australian morale as they look to rebound against SA in the Rugby Championship on Saturday.
The injury-hit Wallabies were thrashed 48-17 by Argentina in San Juan in their last match and are set to face the world champion Springboks in Adelaide.
Utility back Beale has not featured for the Wallabies since late 2021 while Foley was named last week in his first Australia squad since the 2019 World Cup.
“They're big personalities, both of them,” winger Andrew Kellaway told reporters.
“Kurtley brings his infectious laugh everywhere he goes so he's first bringing the morale up.
“He's one of those guys who pump up everyone around him. That's a really great thing. And Bernard's the same.
“Having them around makes everyone else feel really confident.”
Beale is not expected to play against SA on Saturday as he regains fitness and Foley may also miss out on selection while he gets up to speed with the Wallabies' gameplan.
The Wallabies will have plenty of reinforcements, though, including Kellaway, who declared himself clear of a serious hamstring injury that sidelined him since the England series defeat.
Prop Allan Alaalatoa is another back at camp after missing the Pumas match for personal reasons.
Coach Dave Rennie demanded the Wallabies respond after the San Juan capitulation, leading to some “tough conversations” during a review session, Alaalatoa said.
“We just had a sour taste in the mouth after the last game,” added the tight head.
“Unfortunately we went on break and a lot of the boys were probably thinking about it the whole time.
“But everyone turned up this morning at one of our big training sessions and had a bit of edge. That's a good feeling for our preparation so far.”
Meanwhile, flyhalf Quade Cooper is looking on the bright side while nursing an Achilles injury, feeling thankful he is not planning a longer recovery from a knee or a shoulder problem.
The 34-year-old ruptured his Achilles against Argentina, his first game back after a calf strain during the prematch warm-up before the first Test against England.
Cooper's struggles have been a headache for Dave Rennie's Wallabies as they prepare for next year's World Cup in France but the playmaker himself is confident of a full recovery and a return to the selection frame.
“In some ways, I feel quite happy to have this injury instead of multiple other injuries that players sustained over the past few weeks ... more so to have a soft tissue injury than a knee injury,” he told reporters in Melbourne.
“I knew how hard a knee injury was to overcome so I feel quite fortunate being able to have this injury.”
Cooper needed a knee reconstruction after breaking down during the 2011 World Cup, an injury that sidelined him for seven months.
A shoulder injury in early 2014 also saw him ruled out for most of the international season.
Cooper spoke about his Achilles with friend and retired dual code international Sonny Bill Williams, who also ruptured the tendon in 2016 and missed the entire season.
Williams ultimately recovered and returned to the All Blacks fold the following year.
“There's a few guys in the Wallabies who have had it as well,” said Cooper.
“I know that I'm ready for something like this and that goes down to how you live your life every day.
“If you can build those systems and habits in place, when you're faced with adversity ... you're ready and able to have the skills and the dedication to be able to overcome them.” — Reuters
Beale and Foley raise Wallabies' spirits ahead of Boks Test
Image: Chris Hyde/Getty Images
