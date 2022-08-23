EPRU semifinal clash will be special, says Harlequins skipper
Hosts to face Madibaz in what’s set to be a tight contest
Playing an EPRU Grand Challenge semifinal on home soil against the NMU Madibaz at the Adcock Stadium will be a special occasion, Harlequins skipper Chriszuan Slabbert says.
A capacity crowd is expected when Harlequins bid to reach the final against a strong student outfit laden with EP Under-21 players...
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
