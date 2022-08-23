×

Rugby

Boks desperate to end losing streak in Oz, says Etzebeth

SA last beat Wallabies on Australian soil in 2013

23 August 2022
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer

The Springboks are desperate to end their losing streak against the Wallabies in Australia when they square off in Adelaide on Saturday, lock Eben Etzebeth says.

The Boks have not won a match against the Wallabies on Australian soil since 2013 and are expecting a tough battle against a wounded home side who lost to Argentina in their last outing...

