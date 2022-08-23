Boks desperate to end losing streak in Oz, says Etzebeth
SA last beat Wallabies on Australian soil in 2013
The Springboks are desperate to end their losing streak against the Wallabies in Australia when they square off in Adelaide on Saturday, lock Eben Etzebeth says.
The Boks have not won a match against the Wallabies on Australian soil since 2013 and are expecting a tough battle against a wounded home side who lost to Argentina in their last outing...
Boks desperate to end losing streak in Oz, says Etzebeth
SA last beat Wallabies on Australian soil in 2013
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
The Springboks are desperate to end their losing streak against the Wallabies in Australia when they square off in Adelaide on Saturday, lock Eben Etzebeth says.
The Boks have not won a match against the Wallabies on Australian soil since 2013 and are expecting a tough battle against a wounded home side who lost to Argentina in their last outing...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer