×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Bok coach ready for magic chemistry from dazzling duo

Gelant, Willemse should be a strong team against Australia

23 August 2022
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer

 

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber is looking forward to watching how the chemistry between Damian Willemse and Warrick Gelant unfolds when the dazzling duo combine against Australia in Adelaide on Saturday...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Bayede! King Misuzulu KaZwelithini ascends to Zulu throne
Huge manhunt for biker thugs

Most Read