Young Elephants charge to victory against Griquas
EP enjoy feast of tries in emphatic start to U21 Shield campaign
The EP Elephants U21 team got their quest for honours in the SA Rugby Shield competition off to a flying start when they beat Griquas 50-22 on Saturday.
EP ran in seven tries in a dominant display under their new coach Luchen Samuels, who said he was delighted with how his team had gone about their business in Kimberley...
Young Elephants charge to victory against Griquas
EP enjoy feast of tries in emphatic start to U21 Shield campaign
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
The EP Elephants U21 team got their quest for honours in the SA Rugby Shield competition off to a flying start when they beat Griquas 50-22 on Saturday.
EP ran in seven tries in a dominant display under their new coach Luchen Samuels, who said he was delighted with how his team had gone about their business in Kimberley...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer