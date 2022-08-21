×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Young Elephants charge to victory against Griquas

EP enjoy feast of tries in emphatic start to U21 Shield campaign

Premium
21 August 2022
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer

The EP Elephants U21 team got their quest for honours in the SA Rugby Shield competition off to a flying start when they beat Griquas 50-22 on Saturday.

EP ran in seven tries in a dominant display under their new coach Luchen Samuels, who said he was delighted with how his team had gone about their business in Kimberley...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Huge manhunt for biker thugs
'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...

Most Read