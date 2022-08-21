Grey High endured cold, wet and windy conditions and pulled off a stunning victory against Daniel Pienaar to book their place in the Frogfoot 7s national finals later in 2022.
The dreadful underfoot conditions on the Kolisi Field were not a deterrent for the home side as they romped to a 29-0 victory to finish as the only unbeaten side.
Xhanti Pongolo got the scoring under way when he dotted down in the corner for the first try in the final.
He followed that up with another try a few minutes later which was converted by utility back Jordan Strydom to give the hosts a 12-0 lead.
Captain Sive Bwowe then crossed the try line just before halftime to extend their lead to 17-0.
The Daniel Pienaar boys continued to run hard and play with passion, but could not penetrate the stubborn Grey defence in the second half.
Pongolo grabbed another score which was converted by Strydom, who then put the final nail in the coffin with a try shortly before full time.
Head coach Zaine Marx said he was proud of the commitment shown by his side in some tough playing conditions.
“I am extremely proud of the boys and what they have achieved today,” he said.
“The conditions were not great, but they adapted extremely well, playing out of their skins and then scored some wonderful tries.”
Grey High advance to national sevens final
Determined hosts overcome grim conditions at Kolisi Field to brush aside Daniel Pienaar 29-0
Sports reporter
Image: WERNER HILLS
Grey High endured cold, wet and windy conditions and pulled off a stunning victory against Daniel Pienaar to book their place in the Frogfoot 7s national finals later in 2022.
The dreadful underfoot conditions on the Kolisi Field were not a deterrent for the home side as they romped to a 29-0 victory to finish as the only unbeaten side.
Xhanti Pongolo got the scoring under way when he dotted down in the corner for the first try in the final.
He followed that up with another try a few minutes later which was converted by utility back Jordan Strydom to give the hosts a 12-0 lead.
Captain Sive Bwowe then crossed the try line just before halftime to extend their lead to 17-0.
The Daniel Pienaar boys continued to run hard and play with passion, but could not penetrate the stubborn Grey defence in the second half.
Pongolo grabbed another score which was converted by Strydom, who then put the final nail in the coffin with a try shortly before full time.
Head coach Zaine Marx said he was proud of the commitment shown by his side in some tough playing conditions.
“I am extremely proud of the boys and what they have achieved today,” he said.
“The conditions were not great, but they adapted extremely well, playing out of their skins and then scored some wonderful tries.”
Image: WERNER HILLS
Bwowe said the team had been focused on the prize.
“We knew that coming here, conditions were not great to begin with, so all I said to the team was that we had one job at hand, and that was to qualify for the national final.
“So they knew what the goal was and how hard we would need to work to achieve that.”
Marx said his side had played well in the group stages, scoring more than 20 points against both Mzontsundu and Gelvandale, before a tough encounter against Ithembelihle, which went the way of the Grey by 5-0.
They had shown their class in the semifinal of the cup competition, overcoming a tough Grens side by 10-5 after scoring in extra time to advance to the final, Marx said.
“We knew heading into the knockouts that the matches would get tougher, and so it proved, but I just reminded them not to be complacent, just stick to our structures and plans.”
Bwowe said: “Heading into the final, we couldn’t relax, because even though things had gone our way for much of the day, there was still one more game to go.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer