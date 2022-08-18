New-look U21 EP Elephants hoping for better days
Hopes are high a new-look EP Elephants U21 rugby side can wipe away the pain of a disastrous U20 campaign earlier in 2022 when they conceded a staggering 417 points in only six matches.
With a new coach at the helm, the EP team begin their quest for success in the SA U21 Shield competition with a clash against Griquas in Kimberley on Saturday...
