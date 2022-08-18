Groundbreaking club rugby World Cup in pipeline
Discussions still under way, but if approved it will heighten excitement around the game, says RFU boss
Premium
By George Byron - 18 August 2022
The Stormers could wear the glittering crown of world champions if revolutionary plans for a Club World Cup come to fruition.
Eight clubs from the United Rugby Championship, English Premiership, French Top 14, seven southern hemisphere teams and a Japanese team are set to battle for world domination...
Groundbreaking club rugby World Cup in pipeline
Discussions still under way, but if approved it will heighten excitement around the game, says RFU boss
The Stormers could wear the glittering crown of world champions if revolutionary plans for a Club World Cup come to fruition.
Eight clubs from the United Rugby Championship, English Premiership, French Top 14, seven southern hemisphere teams and a Japanese team are set to battle for world domination...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer