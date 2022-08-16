Boks could unleash teen sensation on Aussies
The Springboks are set to unleash the dazzling all-round skills of teen sensation Canan Moodie on the Australian leg of their upcoming Castle Lager Rugby Championship tour.
Such is the talent of the precocious 19-year-old that former Bok coach Jake White has predicted the utility back will play 100 Tests for his country...
Boks could unleash teen sensation on Aussies
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
The Springboks are set to unleash the dazzling all-round skills of teen sensation Canan Moodie on the Australian leg of their upcoming Castle Lager Rugby Championship tour.
Such is the talent of the precocious 19-year-old that former Bok coach Jake White has predicted the utility back will play 100 Tests for his country...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer