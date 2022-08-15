Foster in limbo as resurgent New Zealand head home

Ian Foster's future as head coach of New Zealand remained up in the air on Monday despite the All Blacks' impressive turnaround against SA in the Rugby Championship over the weekend.
The All Blacks broke a run of three defeats with a sparkling 35-23 win at Ellis Park on Saturday but New Zealand Rugby (NZR) boss Mark Robinson declined to back Foster to continue in the role.
The team is scheduled to reassemble in Christchurch on Sunday to prepare for the next Rugby Championship Test against Argentina.
“I'm about to hop on a plane and go home and mow the lawns around the pool,” Foster told New Zealand media on Sunday.
“I'll be given feedback, no doubt, but my expectations are I'm the All Blacks head coach and later in the week I'll be going to Christchurch and assembling with the team until I'm told anything different.”
New Zealand media had speculated Foster would be sacked and replaced by Canterbury Crusaders coach Scott Robertson if the All Blacks had slumped to another defeat at Ellis Park.
Foster's former assistant coaches, John Plumtree and Brad Mooar, were removed after the Ireland series defeat last month despite having re-signed through to the 2023 World Cup.
Robinson said NZR would review the SA tour and confirmed the governing body's board would meet this week.
“We believe we know where we stand and just have to work through it,” Robinson said.
“There will be a board meeting at some stage ... The board is ultimately responsible for the appointment of the coach. That's to be determined in terms of timing.
“We'll be making no further comment until that time which is likely to be the middle to latter part of this week.”
Foster appeared to have the backing of his players, with powerhouse loose forward Ardie Savea dedicating the Ellis Park win to the embattled coach.
“For me personally, that is my coach and I back him 100 percent, side-by-side,” said Savea.
“He's been under a lot of pressure and I know Foz doesn't want to make it about himself, but I just want him to know that we have got his back and all the players have got his back.
“He's a great coach and he's got great coaches beside him, who back him fully, 100 percent. And I hope everyone that listens, that reads this, backs us.”
Despite the impressive nature of the victory at Ellis Park, the All Blacks sit bottom of the table with four points from their first two games in this year's Rugby Championship.
New Zealand have only failed to win the four-nation tournament on two of the nine times it has been played since it was launched in 2012.
“With our sport, there's always doubters and a bit of negativity but that's OK because it makes everyone better,” said Savea.
“And people care. Our fans care. The media care. Which is fair.
“But we have got to stand up and do our job and I'm just happy we did that tonight.
“When people go through adversity, when they are stuck in the trenches, there are some things that come out and you don't know what helps us to come out of that and that makes us special.
“So today that was it, but it's only a start. We've won one out of two games (in the Rugby Championship). We've got to keep going.” — Reuters
Foster in limbo as resurgent New Zealand head home
Image: SIPHIWE SIBEKO / REUTERS
