Jeffreys Bay charge into EPRU Grand Challenge semifinals
Park go down by one point after last-minute try by visitors
Playing a brave brand of attacking rugby Jeffreys Bay stormed into the semifinals of the EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby competition when they edged Park 25-24 on Saturday.
The result of this bruising quarterfinal was in the balance until the final moments before Jeffreys Bay broke Park hearts with a last-gasp match-winning try...
Jeffreys Bay charge into EPRU Grand Challenge semifinals
Park go down by one point after last-minute try by visitors
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
Playing a brave brand of attacking rugby Jeffreys Bay stormed into the semifinals of the EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby competition when they edged Park 25-24 on Saturday.
The result of this bruising quarterfinal was in the balance until the final moments before Jeffreys Bay broke Park hearts with a last-gasp match-winning try...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer