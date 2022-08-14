×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Jeffreys Bay charge into EPRU Grand Challenge semifinals

Park go down by one point after last-minute try by visitors

Premium
14 August 2022
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer

Playing a brave brand of attacking rugby Jeffreys Bay stormed into the semifinals of the EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby competition when they edged Park 25-24 on Saturday.

The result of this bruising quarterfinal was in the balance until the final moments before Jeffreys Bay broke Park hearts with a last-gasp match-winning try...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...
'ANC on renewal path,' says Ramaphosa as policy conference wraps up

Most Read