Expectation at fever pitch ahead of quarterfinals
Teams prepare for brutal last-eight battles in EPRU Grand Challenge
Expectations are running at fever pitch as the region’s top club rugby teams make final preparations for brutal battles in Saturday’s blockbuster EPRU Grand Challenge quarterfinals in Gqeberha and Kariega.
After four months of intense group stage action, the tournament has reached the knockout stage and epic duels are expected as teams strive for semifinal berths...
Expectation at fever pitch ahead of quarterfinals
Teams prepare for brutal last-eight battles in EPRU Grand Challenge
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
Expectations are running at fever pitch as the region’s top club rugby teams make final preparations for brutal battles in Saturday’s blockbuster EPRU Grand Challenge quarterfinals in Gqeberha and Kariega.
After four months of intense group stage action, the tournament has reached the knockout stage and epic duels are expected as teams strive for semifinal berths...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer