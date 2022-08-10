×

Rugby

Giant Bok enforcer Thor back to torment All Blacks

Duane Vermeulen among five changes to starting lineup for second Test

Premium
10 August 2022
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer

The return of bruising enforcer Duane Vermeulen is among five changes to the Springbok side for Saturday’s Castle Lager Rugby Championship clash against New Zealand in Johannesburg.

Known as “Thor”, Vermeulen’s giant presence at No 8 will give the Boks extra firepower up front as they hunt for back-to-back wins over a wounded All Blacks side...

