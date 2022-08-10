Giant Bok enforcer Thor back to torment All Blacks
Duane Vermeulen among five changes to starting lineup for second Test
The return of bruising enforcer Duane Vermeulen is among five changes to the Springbok side for Saturday’s Castle Lager Rugby Championship clash against New Zealand in Johannesburg.
Known as “Thor”, Vermeulen’s giant presence at No 8 will give the Boks extra firepower up front as they hunt for back-to-back wins over a wounded All Blacks side...
Giant Bok enforcer Thor back to torment All Blacks
Duane Vermeulen among five changes to starting lineup for second Test
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
The return of bruising enforcer Duane Vermeulen is among five changes to the Springbok side for Saturday’s Castle Lager Rugby Championship clash against New Zealand in Johannesburg.
Known as “Thor”, Vermeulen’s giant presence at No 8 will give the Boks extra firepower up front as they hunt for back-to-back wins over a wounded All Blacks side...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer