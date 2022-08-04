×

Rugby

Harlequins and Jeffreys Bay chasing top spot in Group B

Big prize is home quarterfinal for the winners

Premium
04 August 2022
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer

Judgment day is about to dawn in Group B of the EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby competition when Harlequins and Jeffreys Bay play their final group matches on Saturday.

Though both teams are assured of places in the quarterfinals, they will be gunning to end top of their group so they have the advantage of playing at home in the playoffs...

