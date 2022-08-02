×

Rugby

No walk in the park for Boks

SA preparing for onslaught by wounded All Blacks, says coach Nienaber

02 August 2022
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer

New Zealand have always tested SA to the limit and it will be no different when a reshaped Springbok line-up face their old foes on Saturday, coach Jacques Nienaber says.

It will be a landmark occasion for Malcolm Marx, who will earn a 50th Bok cap when he runs out at hooker in place of Bongi Mbonambi in front of a sold-out 40,000 crowd at the Mbombela Stadium (kickoff 5.05pm)...

