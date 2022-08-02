×

Rugby

New Andre Rademan floating trophy unveiled by EP Rugby

NMU Madibaz and Progress to battle for prize, including R10,000 donation by family, in EPRU U20 final

Premium
02 August 2022
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer

The name and legacy of late EP Rugby Union president Andre Rademan will live on through a  striking floating trophy bearing his name, unveiled by his family.

On Saturday, Progress and the NMU Madibaz will battle for the new trophy when they clash in the EPRU Under 20 final at the De Wet Stadium in Despatch...

