Rugby

Gardens flatten Bombers in EPRU Grand Challenge clash

Kariega team maintain second spot on log thanks to try-studded win

Premium
31 July 2022
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer

Gardens continued their relentless surge towards a berth in the EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby competition quarterfinals when they flattened African Bombers 64-7 on Saturday.

The Kariega team had to win to keep their playoff hopes alive and they did the business in style in front of their home supporters at the Derrick Ferreira Stadium...

