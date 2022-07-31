Gardens flatten Bombers in EPRU Grand Challenge clash
Kariega team maintain second spot on log thanks to try-studded win
Gardens continued their relentless surge towards a berth in the EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby competition quarterfinals when they flattened African Bombers 64-7 on Saturday.
The Kariega team had to win to keep their playoff hopes alive and they did the business in style in front of their home supporters at the Derrick Ferreira Stadium...
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
