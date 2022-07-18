Harlequins top Group B after thumping win over Barbarians
Second-placed Jeffreys Bay awarded 28-0 walkover against Spring Rose.
The neck-and-neck race for supremacy in Group B of the EPRU Grand Challenge continued when Harlequins and Jeffreys Bay emerged with maximum points on Saturday.
Log leaders Harlequins romped to a 50-8 win over United Barbarians and second-placed Jeffreys Bay were awarded a 28-0 walkover win over Spring Rose...
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
