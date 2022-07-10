Runaway Progress blue train crushes Police in club clash
Kariega team extend unbeaten run to 11 matches to remain top of Group A standings
The runaway Progress blue train continued relentlessly down the track with a crushing 72-19 win over Police in a EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby clash on Saturday.
Thanks to another dominant display, Kariega’s in-form men in blue stretched their unbeaten run to 11 matches and remained top of the Group A standings...
