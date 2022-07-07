×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Rampant Progress have wind in their sails

After huge win against Gelvandale Wallabies, Kariega side will have their tails up when they meet Police at Kemsley Park

Premium
07 July 2022
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer

After putting a century of points past a luckless Gelvandale Wallabies, table-topping Progress will have the wind in their sails when they face Police in a EPRU Grand Challenge clash at Kemsley Park on Saturday.

Rampant Progress have swept all before them and a barnstorming 103-3 victory over the Wallabies last week sent out a strong signal that their appetite for success remained unquenched...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

A walk through the lives of those left behind after the Marikana tragedy
'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...

Most Read